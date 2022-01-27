Construction worker struck, killed in Northeast McMinnville identified
McMinnville Police have identified the construction worker who was struck and killed by a pickup the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26, as Don Zapata, 61, of Amity.
The incident occurred at Northeast Alpha and Riverside drives.
"He was walking along the side of the street when he was struck," Capt. Rhonda Jaasko said.
Stephen Stevens, 84, of McMinnville, was identified as the driver of the Dodge Ram 3500 that struck the worker, employed by Pacific Excavation Inc., which is headquartered elsewhere but has a McMinnville operation, according to Jaasko. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Police and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the location shortly before 8 a.m. Fire department personnel performed immediate life-saving measures, and a Life Flight helicopter was requested, but Zapata was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred just east of Marsh Lane, which borders McMinnville Water and Light property. Riverside Drive between Marsh and Miller Street was closed for about three hours while the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the incident.
No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
David
That stretch of road would be a whole lot safer if the pedestrians would wear bright or reflective clothing. There are a number of "homeless" people on foot in this area.
The water and light department should put super bright LED lights in all the street lights along Riverside Drive all the way to Miller street..
The city/county should widen Riverside Drive from Miller Street to the S-curve at Blossom Drive, install street lights and a bike path plus a pedestrian walkway throughout that stretch.
There should be no parking of RV's along Riverside...Their presence blocks visibility along Riverside Dr.
Peacock791
The Driver has no excuse, its his job to see and not hit people walking down the street!
Lulu
Why not build a skybridge for pedestrians? Or a giant escalator?
Maybe we should consider the automatic retesting of all drivers above a certain age.