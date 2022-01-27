Construction worker struck, killed in Northeast McMinnville identified

McMinnville Police have identified the construction worker who was struck and killed by a pickup the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26, as Don Zapata, 61, of Amity.

The incident occurred at Northeast Alpha and Riverside drives.

"He was walking along the side of the street when he was struck," Capt. Rhonda Jaasko said.

Stephen Stevens, 84, of McMinnville, was identified as the driver of the Dodge Ram 3500 that struck the worker, employed by Pacific Excavation Inc., which is headquartered elsewhere but has a McMinnville operation, according to Jaasko. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the location shortly before 8 a.m. Fire department personnel performed immediate life-saving measures, and a Life Flight helicopter was requested, but Zapata was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred just east of Marsh Lane, which borders McMinnville Water and Light property. Riverside Drive between Marsh and Miller Street was closed for about three hours while the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the incident.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.