Construction worker struck, killed in Northeast McMinnville

A 60-year-old Amity man, identified by McMinnville Police as a construction worker, was struck by a pickup and killed Wednesday morning at Northeast Alpha and Riverside drives in McMinnville.

The victim was not immediately identified, as family notifications are being made, according to McMinnville Police Capt. Rhonda Jaasko.

"He was walking along the side of the street when he was struck," she said.

The victim was not originally identified as a construction worker in a press release issued by the department following the incident.

Stephen Stevens, 84, of McMinnville, was identified as the driver of the Dodge Ram 3500 that struck the worker. Jaasko said. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the location shortly before 8 a.m. Fire department personnel performed immediate life-saving measures, and a Life Flight helicopter was immediately requested, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred just east of Marsh Lane, which borders McMinnville Water and Light property. Riverside Drive between Marsh and Miller Street was closed for about three hours while the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the incident.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing, Jaasko said.