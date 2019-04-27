Connie Kaye Graves - 1955 - 2019

Connie Kaye Graves, 63, a resident of Sheridan, Oregon, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her parents' home. She was born August 17, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, the daughter of Richard and Violet (Ducharme) Zimbrick. She graduated from Willamina High School in 1973 and earned an associate's degree as a dental assistant from Chemeketa Community College in 1975. She worked eight years for Dr. Harry Cure in McMinnville. On June 4, 1983, she married Randon Bruce Graves in Reno, Nevada. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ronde. Connie wove many beautiful baskets, some of which are on display in museums at Grand Ronde, Portland and Salem. She was talented in teaching the art of basket weaving as well. She was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and enjoyed camping. She enjoyed going to the casino and was successful most of the time. Connie’s birthday gifts were highly anticipated, as she put much thought into each one.

She is survived by her husband, Randon; parents, Dick and Violet Zimbrick; sister, Vikki Bishop; brother, Dennis Zimbrick; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute