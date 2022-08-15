August 15, 2022 Tweet

Concert fundraiser for Salem Symphonic Winds

Symphonic Winds to perform Sunday

A Linfield University music professor will perform as the cornet soloist with the Salem Symphonic Winds at a fundraising concert near McMinnville Sunday, Aug. 21.

The group will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville.

Joan Paddock of Linfield, an internationally known trumpeter and soloist on the Norwegian lur, will be featured on “The British Grenadiers.” The piece is a traditional British marching song that dates to the 17th century.

Jeff Witt, a choir and theater teacher, will be featured vocalist. He will perform “Feeling Good,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” and other songs.

The Salem Symphonic Winds also will perform selections from Broadway musicals, “Abbey Road: A Symphonic Portrait,” and “The Platinum Jubilee March,” written by Chris Shelton to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

The group, which usually plays an annual concert at Youngberg Hill, is directed by John Skelton.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youths 18 and younger. They are available through www.salemsymphonicwinds.org

“Gourmet sandwich” meals can be ordered by Aug. 17 for $17.50 each, or audience members can bring their own picnics. Youngberg Hill wines, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase.