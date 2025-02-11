Complaints filed against YFPD attorney and board president

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Manila
I really wish that the NR would do thorough reporting on this issue. First, when the recall petition was filed, it was filed against three YFPD Board members not just Jim Phillips. That recall effort failed when the petitioner - Lauren Randolph - couldn't get enough signatures on the petition to actually proceed with a recall. It is prudent for the Fire Board Chairman to at least first check with the attorney representing the District to find out how to proceed with the recall responses, etc. As I understand it, the billing from the attorney to the District was $28.50(seems reasonable!). Seems reasonable for an attorney to be able to tell the Board Chairman that all three Board members would need to retain their own Counsel doesn't it? In addition, the Ethics complaint filed by Randolph has no documentation with it to back up her claims. Further, that complaint also names the Yamhill Fire Protection District. Thus, consulting with the District's attorney would once again seem prudent to make sure that the District is well represented against the baseless claims put forth by Randolph. Finally, it would be really good if Board Member Peasley would stop feeding false information to Randolph and get on board with his fellow Board members to move the District ahead. Is he a member of the Board or not? If so, then get with the program. Randolph is simply a buddy of criminally charged former Fire Chief Trampas Bergstrom. She thinks she's doing him a favor but is only bringing further embarrassment to him. The District is well positioned to move ahead, and the community is clearly desiring that to occur. Randolph needs to stop wasting time and money of the state, county, fire district, and the community in her vendetta.