Community homebuilders offers mutual self-help housing

Community Home Builders is a mutual self-help housing program that puts together groups of low- to moderate income people who want to own their own homes.

Based in McMinnville, the program has organized homebuilding groups in several cities, including Lafayette and Carlton.

Individual and families are required to put in about 30 hours a week of sweat equity as they are building the houses. Professionals do some of the work, and homeowners work together on much of the finishing.

Applicants must have a verifiable income that’s less than 80 percent of the median income. They must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents with a fair credit history.

More information is available from the CHB website, www.communityhomebuildersorg, or from 503-434-5265.