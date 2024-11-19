Committee to discuss Mac property tax rate

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
How does the city explain no longer paying for the fire dept., yet needs a rate increase to keep their budget out of the red? At $5.02/k, that is approximately a 42% increase in funding with no designation (from $3.52 to $5.02). Where did non-designated money go at this point ($.50/K)?
Add to that the ongoing $13 monthly service charge to W&L bills that has long since paid the debt for which it was designated.
It seems there is more than a little explaining to do, without the usual 'spin', don't you think?
TTT
Hence the reason Drabkin was voted out...
CubFan
Don Dix you are spot on! I fail to see how the city can justify continuing to charge us for what used to be taxes allocated for the fire department. Now that we have a separate tax for the fire district, this should be removed. Two things bother me-
Initially, when the fire district was being voted on, the city used some fancy wordsmithing to deliberately mislead us into voting for the fire district. It was a way for them to not only get a new fire department, but also continue to charge citizens for it. DECEPTION!
Secondly, that “service charge” on the utility bills. As you said- they have long since paid back the $1.8 million shortfall the charge was for. They continue to charge us… AND they are going to raise that charge to $13.27. Refer to News-Register article from November 12, 2024: https://newsregister.com/article?articleTitle=council-to-look-at-cost-of-rec-center-operations-service-charge-cable-contract--1731445264--50434--1home-news
What would happen if we revolted and deducted that service charge when we pay our W&L bill?
Drabkin claims she Was all about transparency, but it was just lip service. January can’t come soon enough!
Don Dix
CubFan -- Deabkin overstepped her authority to promote 'her agenda' and thumbed her nose at any objections. I commend the voters who saw through it -- thankyou!