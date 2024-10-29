By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 29, 2024 Tweet

Commissioners to consider unspent ARPA funds

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday to account for unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds from projects last year.

County Administrator Ken Huffer requested the hearing to be sure the county can obligate all ARPA funds by the December 2024 deadline. In 2021, the county received $21.5 million in federal funding for coronavirus relief.

A supplemental budget is needed because of longer than anticipated timelines for some projects and funding shortages for other projects, according to Huffer.

“To ensure planned work can continue and that the funds can be obligated by December 2024 or spent during the current fiscal year, a supplemental budget is needed to fully appropriate these resources,” Huffer said in a staff report.

Following approval of the supplementary budget, the board will still need to decide what to do with $766,681 in remaining ARPA funds, according to Huffer.

Other items up for a vote Thursday include a lease extension for use of space in a county building and a revenue sharing agreement with Lane County to continue to offer online food handler training through Health and Human Services.

“If approved, we will be able to continue our current practice of providing an on-line food handlers training (and) testing program for our community members in order to protect the health and safety of Yamhill County residents,” HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin said in a staff report.

They will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St. The public may attend in person or by Zoom or watch the meeting live-streamed on YouTube. The Zoom link is embedded in the agenda online; the agenda, meeting packet and links to YouTube and an audio recording are located on the county’s meetings webpage at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.