Commissioners send letter opposing cap and trade legislation

Comments
Don Dix
Commissioner Kulla stated -- “I know climate change is real,” (referring to research he did while studying for a masters degree in climate science). Question -- does one have to be immersed in climate science to know that the climate changes, or is that just an attempt to appear 'educated' beyond reproach?
SafetyFirst
Kulla could use a Masters degree in basic economics. Cap and trade is a fancy term for a carbon tax. It's a tax. And taxes hit all populations. Taxes don't change climate. Commissioners Olson and Starrett seem to be the ones with Masters in Common Sense.
Jim
Safetyfirst you hit the nail square on the head.