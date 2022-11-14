By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners reject roads proposal sending it back to Planning Commission

madmacs

Princess Lindsey has spoken. One one hand the Planning department wants to fix issues in ordinances to provide clarity to the pubic. On the other Berschauer wants to rule by fiat and carving out exceptions. Now that the only rational person on the commission will be leaving and replaced with another Starrett clone any semblance of order is going to be a thing of the past on the Yamhill County Commission.

Lulu

I believe you mean "public."
Maybe not...

