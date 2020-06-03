By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • June 3, 2020 Tweet

Commissioners ask for county to move to Phase II reopening

News-Register file photo##Phase 2 loosens restrictions on many activities, including bowling, arcades, batting cages and mini-golf, with limits on occupancy and physical distancing.

Yamhill County Commissioners this morning voted to ask Gov. Kate Brown to allow the county to move to Phase II reopening.

If approved, the county could be in Phase II by June 6.

However, approval is uncertain.

State guidelines allow counties to continue reopening only if they've shown a decline in cases and have established how people are contracting coronavirus -- through small outbreaks or general community spread. Technically, Yamhill County has met neither criteria.

County heath director Lindsey Manfrin said Yamhill County had seven new positive cases confirmed in the past week.

Contact tracers have confirmed how 50 percent of all the county's cases started. The most recent cases are not linked, but are apparently due to community spread, she said.

Commissioners hope to win approval for Phase II reopening, however, based on the small total number of cases in the county. They also noted that only one person is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

State rules depend on percentages, commissioners explained during their special meeting Wednesday morning. But when there are only a few cases, such as in Yamhill County, any increase in numbers causes a big jump in percentages.

Commissioners Rick Olsen, Mary Starrett and Kasey Kulla directed county Administrator Ken Huffer to send a letter to the governor explaining that Yamhill County has few cases, even with the recent jump, and that hospitalizations are low -- the most the county has seen hospitalized peaked at four, Manfrin said.

Huffer also noted that rules for moving from Phase I to Phase II reopening say counties must meet either a certain percentage of increases or a certain number of a total. The "or" might help the county win approval, he said.

"'Or' gives a much better indication of what's happening in this county," Huffer said.

Yamhill County qualified for Phase 1 reopening May 15. It had to wait 21 days before applying for the next phase.

Phase II guidlines allow indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100. Large indoor venues such as churches could expand occupancy to up to 250 people, depending on their size.

Low-contact sports and youth sports may return to play. They must follow rules about sanitizing shared equipment.

It allows bowling, arcades, batting cages and mini-golf with limits on occupancy and physical distancing.

Bars and restaurants could stay open until midnight.

Working from home isn't required, but is still strongly recommended.