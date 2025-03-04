Commissioner King to attend State of the Union

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Sandy
Bubba, let your voice be heard when he announces that we are now on the side of the dictators of Russia and North Korea instead of being the leader of the free world.
WillieG
Yawn
Ron
Just like I posted a couple weeks ago, Bubba had travel plans on Yamhill County’s dime. What a waste. I think Yamhill County needs a chainsaw. If this was Lindsay, there would be a huge uproar from tagup & treefarmer & probably Sandy. I Can’t wait to read 10 paragraphs on how they support this kind of waste, but first I have to go work 8 hours before my boss will sign my paycheck unlike ???
and Tree farmer.
Bigfootlives
Ms. Salinas, I don’t expect you to stand and applaud the President’s comments or opinions. I don’t expect you to line up to shake his hand or grab a photo when he comes down the aisle or enters the chamber. But there is one thing I would like to know. There was a thirteen-year-old boy in attendance who has fought brain cancer and has lived 4 years longer than doctors said he would. He wants to be a cop when he grows up and has been made an honorary officer with several departments. From watching him, you can clearly see that he is impaired from the brain cancer.
PRESIDENT TRUMP GAVE HIM A BADGE AND MADE HIM A HONORARY SECRET SERVICE OFFICER AND YOU CANNOT GET OFF YOUR ASS AND CLAP FOR HIM? WHAT IN THE HELL IS THE MATTER WITH YOU?
A FRICKEN 13 YEAR OLD KID WITH BRAIN CANCER AND YOUR HATRED FOR A MAN AND YOUR INABILITY TO MAKE YOUR OWN DECISION OF RIGHT AND WRONG KEPT YOU FROM STANDING FOR A 13 YEAR OLD WITH BRAIN CANCER?
Bubba. I want you to answer the same questions. Did you stand for this young man or did you sit there like a good little democrat? Because from what I have heard, all of the dem guests sat just like their hosts. Everything in that chamber is filmed; I just haven’t found the camera angle yet.
The whole display by the democrat party last night was disgusting! The democrats have NOTHING to offer, and it's on full display. Their current reason for living is to stop the exposure of fraud and abuse of our tax dollars. Are they denying that the scam is taking place, that the abuse is taking place? No. They are trying to stop it from being exposed and last night they were on full display that they are scared, desperate, and have NOTHING to offer but theft and fraud and the desperate attempt to cover their ass. DISGUSTING!
Otis
Doge cut NIH funding for cancer research
CubFan
Bigfootlives... Completely agree. Well stated. The Dems behavior was embarrassing, both individually, and as a party. Not just the young man with brain cancer, but there were other individuals recognized, and the Dems just sat there. Pathetic.
tagup
Thanks Otis… actions speak louder than words.
Otis
R's cheered and laughed at all the lies, bigotry, and the demonization of immigrants the whole time....all from the guy that sicked a mob to lynch them 4 years ago. THAT's what was disgraceful.
I think Trump actually believes that immigrants that declare asylum in the US are actually from an insane asylum....or that millions of transgender mice are out there in a lab somewhere. BTW...It's transgenic mice. Big difference. Scientists do this to study pathogens in humans.
Idiocracy was actually a documentary. Uggghhh.
tagup
I especially enjoyed the blatantly false statements about 100 plus year old ( dead people ) receiving Social Security benefits. This lie was originally promoted a few weeks ago,due to Musks misunderstanding of the files he was reviewing. Dead people with few exceptions are NOT getting checks. yet trump continues to spread the lie. What’s Pathetic is, like the stolen election lie, there are fools who will believe it.