Commencements continue

The commencement season commenced Saturday at Willamina, and continues over the first two weeks in June as Yamhill County schools honor the Class of 2021 in a variety of ways. Most graduation events are in-person but pandemic restrictions apply and tickets are required.

Next up is Dayton High School, June 5 at 2 p.m., and Yamhill-Carlton on June 6 at 5 p.m.

On June 12, events are planned in Amity at 1 p.m. and Sheridan at 2 p.m. In Newberg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. students drive up at appointed times to collect diplomas.

McMinnville High holds six separate commencement sessions June 8-10, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day at Mac High, and on June 11 grads will enjoy car parades past their original elementary schools in McMinnville.

See the June 8, 11 and 15 print editions, as well as newsregister.com, for continued coverage of local commencement events and lists of graduates from each high school.