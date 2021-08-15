Colin William Carl 2004 - 2021

Colin William Carl passed away unexpectedly August 15, 2021, at the age of 17. He was born January 4, 2004, to William and Lagena Carl.

Colin went to Legacy High School in Vancouver, Washington. He had just finished his junior year and was looking forward to becoming a senior this fall.

He is survived by his mom, Lagena Carl; sister, Victoria Byers; grandma, Peggy Kain; great-grandma, Jane Kain; nana, Kathyrn Carl and the Carl Family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. August 28, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 7961 OR-99W, McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.