Colin W. Gregory 1961 - 2019

A celebration of life for Colin W. Gregory will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home.

Colin passed away May 19, 2019, in his home.

Born February 22, 1961, in McMinnville, Oregon, he was the son of Colin and Lullo Gregory. After graduating from McMinnville High School in 1979, Colin joined Kiwi Electronics, owned by his father.

In 1981, he married Cindy Stead, and together they had three children. Colin and Cindy built Video Yogurt Express into a successful long-running business. Colin was a true entrepreneur who had the foresight to see into the future and identify business trends. They opened Java Expresso, the first coffee drive-thru in town, and were the original owners of Union Block Coffee.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his spare time fishing and gardening. He could build anything and enjoyed working on various projects. He eventually built the house where they raised their family. He was an involved father who loved coaching his son’s baseball and basketball teams. He was an avid fan of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 2006, Colin met, and eventually married, Karrie McGuire. He and Karrie loved spending time with their grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Chris Gregory (Amanda), Courtney Godfrey (Ryan), and Carly Cross (Mike); step-children, Ryan, Mallory and Nicole McGuire; his sister, Belinda Morgan (David); nephew, Gregory; and niece, Elise. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madison and Ellie Gregory, Addysyn, and Mylo Godfrey, Jordan, Micheil, Carson and Carter Cross. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.