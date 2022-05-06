Cleary, a favorite
Above: Abbi Wheeler, right,
and Kadence Maplethorpe
carefully select a title from
a box of books written by
Beverly Cleary, who grew up
in Yamhill. During Yamhill’s
annual festival celebrating
the author, both girls were
rewarded with books as
prizes for writing essays.
Left: Artist Kara Weber
carefully touches up Nova-
Lee Mendoza’s face painting
during Beverly Cleary Day,
a Yamhill event honoring
the local author. Children
who attended were offered
dog-themed face paintings
to commemorate the soonto-
be-constructed dog park
named for Ribsy, one of
Cleary’s beloved characters.
Marcus Larson/News-Register
