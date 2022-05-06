Cleary, a favorite

Above: Abbi Wheeler, right,

and Kadence Maplethorpe

carefully select a title from

a box of books written by

Beverly Cleary, who grew up

in Yamhill. During Yamhill’s

annual festival celebrating

the author, both girls were

rewarded with books as

prizes for writing essays.

Left: Artist Kara Weber

carefully touches up Nova-

Lee Mendoza’s face painting

during Beverly Cleary Day,

a Yamhill event honoring

the local author. Children

who attended were offered

dog-themed face paintings

to commemorate the soonto-

be-constructed dog park

named for Ribsy, one of

Cleary’s beloved characters.

Marcus Larson/News-Register