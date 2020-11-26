Clayton N. Epps 1964 - 2020

After a battle with cancer, Clayton Neal Epps passed away at the age of 55 on November 26, 2020, with his family by his side in McMinnville, Oregon. Clayton was born December 10, 1964, in Redmond, Oregon, to parents Verlyn Epps and Lola Fincher; he spent most of his life growing up in Oregon. He married his soul-mate and partner in life, Anita Garfield, in May of 2000.

Clayton had many interests that kept him busy. He was a fan of the band Rush, enjoyed listening to music, reading the science fiction he preferred, taking trips to the coast, randomly exploring and his work family at Davison Auto Parts. However, there was no greater love than that for his friends and family.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Anita Epps; his mother, Lola Colley (Ken Colley); a sister, Shirley Sieczkowski (Ed Sieczkowski); his son, Dave Miller (Chari Miller); his daughters, Sara Vinje (Scott Vinje), Judy Reynolds and Tayah Epps (fiancé Andrew Gipson); several nephews and nieces; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Verlyn Epps; and a brother, Darrell Epps.

For those who would like to attend, there will be a viewing between the hours of 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on December 4, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Clayton can be made to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



“For me, my Angels are all my loved ones, related and close friends, and I know and understand that these angels are only borrowed for a short time, and, like anything borrowed, we mustn't be upset or angry when the owner wants him back. We must be thankful for the time we were allowed to borrow him and fondly reflect back upon our time. Clayton was one of my borrowed Angels of God, and I will always remember how he led by example with love, compassion, and understanding. We are honored to call him Son, Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle and Friend.”

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.