Clarence Howard Hinrichs 1935 - 2022

Clarence “Clancy” Howard Hinrichs, of McMinnville, Oregon, and of recent years, Redmond, Oregon, passed away peacefully February 28, 2022, in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 87.

Clarence Howard Hinrichs was born January 21, 1935, to Walter S. and Sylvia V. Hinrichs, in Basin, Wyoming. In 1941, his family settled in Stayton, Oregon.

Clancy attended school in Stayton, where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track, graduating high school in 1953. He received his undergraduate degree in physics from Linfield College in June of 1957. It was at Linfield where he met his sweetheart of 67 years, Miriam Kay (Betts) Hinrichs. Clancy received his master’s degree in physics from Iowa State University in 1960 and his Ph.D. in physics from Washington State University in 1966.

Clancy returned to McMinnville in 1966 to begin his teaching career at Linfield, where he taught physics, geology and environmental science until his retirement in May of 1999. During his tenure at Linfield, Clancy wore many hats, including chair of the physics department, director of Linfield Research Institute, acting chair of the biology department, registrar, dean of faculty and faculty assembly moderator. Clancy was awarded the Graf award in recognition of his work as chair of the Curriculum Committee during the review of new Linfield curriculum, and a lifetime of exemplary teaching, professional achievement and service to Linfield. Clancy and Kay moved to Redmond in 2013, where they resided until his death.

Clancy loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hiking and camping trips with his children and grandchildren, was an avid orchardist and gardener, loved working in his woodshop, and spent many hours building fine furniture. He was an avid handball player during his time at Linfield. He was actively involved in ministry through the churches he attended, including leading home groups and Bible teaching. During the late '70s and '80s, he led Student Christian Fellowship at Linfield. Clancy was involved in prison ministries, was an active member of the state organization Home for Good, and started a nonprofit ministry called Hope Re-entry Services to assist inmate transition back into the community. He was selected as Volunteer of the Year in December 0f 2010 by the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association.

Clarence Howard Hinrichs was preceded in death by his parents, Walter S. Hinrichs and Sylvia V. Hinrichs; and a grandson, Benjamin Michael Hinrichs.

He is survived by his wife, Miriam Kay Hinrichs; his sister, Claudia James; brothers, John Hinrichs and Ronald Hinrichs; children, Mark and Moira Hinrichs of McMinnville, Craig and Susan Hinrichs of Terrebonne, Oregon, Lisa and Guillermo Rojas of Harrisburg, Oregon, and Helen Givens of Vermont; grandchildren, Sarah Garber, Jesse Hinrichs, Elise Stenberg, Rafer King, Paty Rojas, Gil Rojas Jr., Joshua Rojas, Alicia Yoder, Anthony Givens, and Madison Givens; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Donations honoring Clancy’s memory can be made to: Partners in Care LLC, 2075 N.E. Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.

The family of Clarence Hinrichs wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Partners in Care Hospice, Kindra Wey, Hospice RNCM, Jay Henderson MSW and Shelli Gladden LMT; Elite Home Care N.W., caregivers, Shari Romane and Jose Adame; Patrick and MaryAnne Hinton, Shepherd Rose AFH, respite care.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Rd., McMinnville OR. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.