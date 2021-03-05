ClaraBelle (Jones) Muckey 1926 - 2021

ClaraBelle was born July 13, 1926, in Crofton, Nebraska, to Eldo and Goldie (Anderson) Jones. She was the oldest of four children, with one brother and two sisters.

ClaraBelle attended North Central Bible College, where she met her husband John (Jack) Muckey. They were married July 1, 1950, and had three children born in Iowa. They moved to Yamhill, Oregon, in 1959.

She held many jobs during her lifetime, and also taught piano lessons for many years. She was also the pianist at each church she attended over the years. She loved roses and working in the yard and taking time for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldo and Goldie; husband, Jack; daughter, Jeannyne; siblings, Billy, Virginia and Martha; and also two infant grandchildren.

She leaves behind her sons, Doug (Cheryle), and Roger (Katherine); ten grandsons; two granddaughters; and 18 great-grandchildren, with one more expected in May.

She also leaves behind a legacy of love, forgiveness and kindness. She loved Jesus and wanted all those she knew to know and love Him, too.

Two of her favorite charities were the Gideons and the junior kids’ church at Christian Gospel Assemblies @ P.O. Box 837, Newberg, Oregon 97132. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.