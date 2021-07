City of Yamhill bans fireworks

Fireworks are banned in the city of Yamhill.

In a special meeting Wednesday, the city council voted to ban all fireworks, including those legal in Oregon. They may not be sold, bought or set off within the city limits until further notice because of the danger of fires.

City officials said police will enforce the ban.

To report fireworks use, call the YCOM non-emergency number, 503-323-6500.