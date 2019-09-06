City manager review process begins in Sheridan

SHERIDAN - The Sheridan City Council was briefed at this month's special meeting related to its evaluation of City Manager Frank Sheridan for fiscal year 2018-19/July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.

The city has used the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments to facilitate the evaluation process in the past, Sheridan said in a written report to the council. Scoresheets are used by councilors to rate his performance in nine areas ranging from unsatisfactory to outstanding.

Scoresheets will be forwarded to COG Executive Director Sean O'Day who will compile the data and corresponding materials. Scoresheets do not identify council members. He is expected to begin his work in late October.

Sheridan moved to the West Valley as the community’s city manager in January 2005, arriving from Cass City, Michigan, north of Detroit. Sheridan held administrative positions in two Michigan cities over a seven-year period before relocating in Western Oregon.

His current two-year contract expires June 30, 2020. His monthly salary is $7,565 and his annual pay is $90,768.

Three members of the council that approved that contract - Val Adamson, Michael Ellis and Rene Quinones - no longer are serving. They have been replaced by Rich Cox Sr., Lucy Hebert and Sandy Walker.

In other business, Sheridan School District Superintendent Steve Sugg discussed with the council the Student Success Act, which will invest in programs to support underserved students, according to the Oregon Department of Education. Sugg said his district is expected to receive $600,000 to be used during the 2020-21 school year. Both Faulconer-Chapman School and the high school will benefit from the funds. A plan will be utilized related to how best spend the money.

The council will meet next at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.