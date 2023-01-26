City leaders agree to suspend taxing authority

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
tagup
Given the previous budget deficit issues that required an added “service charge” to water and light bills, it seems a prudent decision to suspend the tax. It’s concerning that a number of council members already have an intention to reinstate the tax without having identified how the funds would be utilized. Mr Hart is absolutely correct that the council needs to show the taxpayers that they will be responsibly using additional funds BEFORE the tax is reinstated.