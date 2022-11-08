City council and mayoral races update

McMinnville

With nearly half of registered voters in McMinnville accounted for, incumbent City Councilor Zack Geary leads George Humlie by 233 votes. Geary, aiming for a second term on the council, has 53.1% of the vote to Humlie’s 46.8%.

Remy Drabkin will remove the “interim” tag from her title of Mayor, running unopposed and earning 6,172 votes. City councilors Jessica Payne and Sal Peralta also ran unopposed and will earn a new term.

Newberg

Initial unofficial election results indicate Newberg is headed in a new direction, with mayoral challenger William Rosacker leading incumbent Rick Rogers 53% to 46%. Rosacker has tallied 3,272 votes to Rogers 2,864 with 6,573 ballots counted out of 16,254 registered voters.

Lafayette

While still early with only 837 ballots counted, Hilary Malcomson looks poised to become mayor, leading Doreen VanTyne 425-295. The winner will replace Marie Sproul.

The four-way race for three city council seats is very tight as of 10 p.m. on election night, with all four candidates within 125 votes of each other. Michael Shaw leads the way with 466 votes, followed by Jo Johnson (392), Joseph Carswell (367) and Angela Flood trails the pack with 344 votes.

At publication, 28% of the 2,970 registered voters had their votes counted.

Dundee

While it appears incumbent Storr Nelson will retain his seat on the Dundee City Council, who will join him remains too close to call as three newcomers are within 30 votes of one another with 848 votes counted out of 2,399 registered voters as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In the race to fill three council seats, Nelson leads with 435 votes, followed by Bruce Starr with 384, David Hinson with 368 and Scott Panida with 355. Alex Chiper trails the tight group with 156 votes.

Mayor David Russ ran unopposed and has so far garnered 503 votes.