City allots $339K for rec center bond preparation

Comments
Don Dix
This article contains the most sensible phrase a city official has uttered in several years (which has been the most favored public sentiment all along) -- "so we’ve been making investments that we can’t maintain.”
Bouncer
WHO IS RUNNING THIS RUNAWAY TRAIN WRECK .
Bleepbloop
Please oh please let the bond pass. McMinnville badly needs this upgrade.