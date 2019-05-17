Cindy Lee (Schoneboom) Gulledge - 1961 - 2019

Cindy Lee (Schoneboom) Gulledge was born March 4, 1961, in Salem, Oregon, to Charles and Janet (Lyon) Schoneboom. As a child, she lived in Dayton, Oregon, and attended Dayton Grade School. As a teen, she lived in Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from John Adams High School. Right after graduation, she met her best friend, Brinda. They developed a friendship like no other that lasted Cindy’s whole life.

In 1983, Cindy married Kerry Gulledge, shortly followed by the birth of her only child, Melissa Sue. From that moment forward, she devoted her life to her daughter. As a single mother, she wasn’t just a mother; she was also a father to her daughter, teaching her how to throw a ball, swing a bat and how to fish and camp. Fishing and camping were hobbies she loved.

During her 30s, Cindy developed two loves; the first was love for being a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. She loved being an engineer, and worked for 20 years. She built lifelong friendships with many railroaders. Her second love and passion was genealogy. She simply just wanted to learn about her own family history, and while doing so she developed this passion for genealogy in general, but especially the history of The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

Being a grandma was her greatest joy. She loved her grandchildren with her whole heart; they were the reason she got up every day. Family was important to Cindy, and she touched many lives. Cindy was always straightforward and didn’t beat around the bush.

She was predeceased by her father, Charles Schoneboom; mother, Janet Phillips; sister, Carol Ravia; nephew, John Gentry III; and her best friend, Brinda McClain Barber. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gulledge; grandchildren, Kashena Lee Gullege and Kevin Gulledge; sister, Mary Wilson; brothers, John Gentry Jr. and James (Mike ) Gentry; and she was the favorite auntie to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the tribal gym in Grand Ronde, followed by interment at Grand Ronde Cemetery and lunch at the Tribal Community Center.