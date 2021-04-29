Churches take part in labyrinth day

Three McMinnville churches will take part Saturday, May 1, in World Labyrinth Day, an annual event sponsored by The Labyrinth Society.

The idea is for people around the world to “walk as one at 1” -- 1 p.m. local time. According to the Labyrinth Society, this will “create a rolling wave of peaceful energy across the globe.”

Labyrinths are structured paths that follow the longest possible route from the perimeter of a circle to its center. While they may resemble mazes at first glance, local church representatives said they are actually the opposite: Mazes are all about confusion, while labyrinths are about finding your way and focusing on what’s really important.

Labyrinths began appearing in ancient times, before Christianity. Today, they often are used for Christian worship.

“A labyrinth winds around like your life winds around you,” Genne Sherman of McMinnville Cooperative Ministries told the News-Register for a 2012 story.

McMinnville Cooperative Ministries will take part in World Labyrinth Day along with the McMinnville First Baptist Church and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. They are offering labyrinth walks from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can walk a “triple spiral labyrinth” in the Gathering Room at First Baptist, 125 S.E. Cowls St.; a labyrinth at the edge of the woods on the St. Barnabas property, 5822 S.W. Second St.; or an open-air labyrinth on the Cooperative Ministries Parkview property at 325 N.E. Burnett Road.

The outdoor labyrinths are open on other days, as well, as is one located behind the McMinnville Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second St.

The churches and others around the world are encouraging community members to walk labyrinths while asking for the wisdom and insights needed for change.