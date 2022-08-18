Christopher Minton Gustafson 1952 - 2022

Christopher Minton Gustafson, affectionately known by his family and friends as Gus, passed away August 18, 2022, in Salem, Oregon, after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was born June 26, 1952, in Prineville, Oregon. In 1955, his family moved to Salem, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

He graduated from South Salem High School in 1970, and later received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Oregon University. In 1978, he established Evergreen Hearing Center in McMinnville, Oregon, retiring in 2020 after serving the Central Yamhill Valley community for 42 years.

He was active in Lions Club, serving in various capacities, including his role as District Governor and Council Chairman. He was active in the Oregon Hearing Society and the International Hearing Society (IHS), serving as president of IHS from 2008 to 2010. Throughout his career, he continued to render assistance to the professional hearing community in a variety of ways.

Chris enjoyed many hobbies. He especially excelled as a gourmet cook, which was greatly appreciated by his family and friends. He loved all things outdoors—fishing, hiking and camping.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Meg Faudree Gustafson; his sons, Brian, Shaun and Nathan; grandson, Lincoln; sisters, Maryla Fitch and Shelley (Jack) Wendt; and brother, Fred Gustafson. He is also grieved by his many nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and numerous friends. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4227 Lone Oak Road S.E., Salem, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Oregon Public Broadcasting.