Christopher Gary Crandall 1968 - 2019

Christopher Gary Crandall passed away Saturday 14, 2019, after a long, courageous fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Tasha; and four children, Ramsey, Ryan, Rory and Ronin. Tasha and the children were the loves of his life. Tasha was with him every step of his difficult journey. He is also survived by parents, Roberta and David Charlton and Patrick Crandall; his siblings, Sara, Ben and Emily; several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris loved every inch of life. He leaves a grieving family, many grieving friends and will be missed and remembered forever.



A celebration of life will be held from noon until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Dundee Community Center.