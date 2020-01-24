Christopher Dean (Chris) Lynch 1951 - 2020

Christopher Dean Lynch passed away January 24, 2020, due to complications from diabetes and vascular dementia. He was born January 20, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles and Helen Inbody Lynch. The family moved to Oregon when he was five.

Chris attended school in Salem, Oregon, graduating from North Salem High School in 1969. He served in the Air Force in the early 1970s, and was stationed in Korea, Germany and Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Chris married Toni DeShaw in 1973, and they had two children. They were divorced in 1998. Chris then married Gayle Yoder in 2001, and “inherited” two more children. He worked for the Oregon State Department of Corrections for 24 years, retiring in 2001. Chris loved traveling around the northwest, especially the coast, military history, watching movies (especially James Bond), painting, talking with people and his family.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Lynch; and his sister, Lori Vander Veer. Since there were no “steps” in our family, Chris is survived by his wife, Gayle; four children, Diana Townsend, Chad (Melissa) Cinnamon, Gabrielle (Matthew) Woodyard, and Adam (Justin) Carroll; six grandsons, Christian Weigart, Charles (Haley) Weigart, Harrison Woodyard, Cameron Weigart, Hunter Woodyard and Jake Carroll; five granddaughters, Emily Woodyard, Emily Cinnamon, Anna Cinnamon, Stormie Weigart and Ella Woodyard; one great-grandson, Colt Weigart; mother, Helen Schwanke; brother, Scott Lynch; sister, Karen (Steve) Silvester; a niece; and four nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sheridan Baptist Church.

