Chris Tod Longley - 1960 - 2019

Chris Tod Longley was born April 27, 1960, in Atascadero, California, to Lee (Oscar) Longley and Betty (Longley) Flud. He leaves four children, Amy Jackon of Amity, Candace Loveless of Salem, Brendan Humiston and Jordan Longley both of McMinnville; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Mark Longley and Kerry Longley. He is survived by his mother, Betty Flud of McMinnville; sisters, Cindy Walker and her husband Phil, and Lindy Lewis of Sherwood, Oregon; brother, Lance Longley and his wife Terri of Salem; sister, Mindy Longley of McMinnville; brother, Kevin Longley and his wife Deanna of McMinnville; and sister, Wendy German and her husband Richard of Black Diamond, Washington. He was a kind, thoughtful soul and will be missed. At his request, there was no funeral service.