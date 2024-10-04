October 4, 2024 Tweet

Chris Chenoweth: Shining some light on local tax policy

I am writing in response to an opinion piece by Brady Shields published in the Sept. 6 edition.

As a city councilor, I believe one of my roles is to inform the public. I would like to take this opportunity to shine a little light on the process.

First, while Mr. Shields was technically correct when he said, “The mayor does not have unilateral power to increase or decrease taxes,” he missed the mark.

The mayor sets the agenda for city council meetings. Through that, a mayor can prevent all tax increases except one.

Every year, the council determines during the budget process how much the city will assess in property tax, up to $5.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. For this one tax question, the mayor has a vote only if there is a tie on the council.

Second, it appears Mr. Shields is only focused on property taxes.

To offset PERS liabilities that are decimating their budgets, municipalities are increasingly looking to fees to help make up the difference, and to most residents, a fee is just another form of taxation. Locally, the most controversial of these locally was the “City Services Fee” tacked onto Water & Light bills.

Some cities even have a local gas tax. We do not, but make no mistake: We could add new taxes or increase existing taxes and fees, as long as such a proposal was put on an agenda for discussion.

Third, Mr. Shields implies the issue taxpayers have over the fire district lies in the $2 per thousand being assessed for district operations. It is not.

The measure creating the district passed because voters wanted an adequately funded fire and ambulance operation. The issue taxpayers have is with the $1.50 per thousand the city had been spending to support a municipal fire department that has been absorbed into the district.

Most every constituent I have spoken to was unaware the city intended to continue collecting and spending at least a portion of that money, if not all of it.

The question is: Should that money be spent on other things, now that there is no need to fund a city fire department? I believe citizens should decide this, not just the mayor seven elected members of the council.

Kim Morris was not using “vague platitudes” about her views. She was defining direct policy differences between her and the current mayor on two points.

The phrase, “I will minimize tax increases,” indicates she generally opposes more taxes, but is not completely opposed to adding such items to the agenda. Through that phrase, Mrs. Morris has conveyed that she hears both citizens who have expressed tax fatigue over the last six years and citizens who want new items and concerns addressed even though there may be a cost.

I want to say thank you to Mr. Shields, though, for opening this discourse on how our government operates. It is important to understand, but truth be told, perhaps too boring outside the context of a mayoral race.