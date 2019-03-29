Cheryl Yvonne Langrell - 1938 - 2019

Cheryl Langrell of Portland, Oregon, died at Providence St. Vincent Hospital March 29, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born Cheryl Yvonne Woolworth February 12, 1938, in Portland, the oldest of two children to John W. “Wesley” and Viola Woolworth.

She grew up in Helvetia, Oregon, and attended Hillsboro High School. She raised farm animals, rode horses and was active in 4-H, winning an award to take the train to Chicago and represent Oregon in 1953. Her father was on the West Union School Board.

Cheryl attended Oregon State University, where she met and married John R. Langrell Jr., a native of Baker City, Oregon. For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom raising her three children. During this time, she continued her college studies. Later, she entered the workforce as an administrative assistant in the District Attorney’s office in Roseburg, Oregon. When the family moved to Forest Grove in 1977, she obtained her Oregon Real Estate license. In the late 1980s, Cheryl was hired as executive director for Tournament Golf, Inc., where she was instrumental in coordinating the LPGA golf tournaments in Portland. It was her dream job.

After retiring, she traveled the world—Hawaii, Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. She volunteered over 2,000 hours at the front desk of Providence St. Vincent Hospital, where she always had a stash of dog biscuits behind the desk. She loved water aerobics at Harman Swim Center in Beaverton, and playing in the swimming pool at home with her nine grandchildren. Among her favorite things to do included walking at the beach and camping, especially along the St. Joe River in Northern Idaho. She was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), Chapter AK, Portland.

Cheryl is survived by her three children, John R. “Ron” Langrell III, Kelli Grinich (Nicholas), and Kimberly Dryden (Shawn); and her nine grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Erin, Rebecca, Stephen, Travis, John, Georgia and Jacquelyn Cheryl. She is also survived by her brother, John W. “Jack” Woolworth Jr.; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John R. Langrell Jr.

As Cheryl wished, there will be no formal memorial service. Her family will gather this summer for a celebration of her life. The family wishes to thank her healthcare providers, Dr. Patricia Engle, Dr. Joshua Remick, Dr. Amit Kansara and the wonderful staff at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Remembrances in her name may be made to support scholarships for women in Oregon at OSC P.E.O. Sisterhood Charitable Trust, 1271 N.E. Hwy 99W, Suite 103, McMinnville, OR 97128.