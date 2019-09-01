Cheryl L. McAnally Harle 1944 - 2019

Cheryl Harle was born April 6, 1944, in Southern California. After a dignified effort battling cancer, she passed away September 1, 2019, at the age of 75. She moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in the late 1950s. Cheryl graduated from McMinnville High School and met Jim McAnally while working in her father’s hospital (Dr. Stan Shumway). Jim and Cheryl married and settled in Pendleton, Oregon, having three boys, Greg, Paul and Andy. As a strong and independent woman of the 1970s, Cheryl worked as a nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital and later at a medical office in Pendleton. However, Cheryl had other career ideas and soon became the sales manager at KTIX radio station in Pendleton. In the following years, Cheryl was remarried to Andy Harle. Together they purchased and operated a number of stations in Pendleton and Newport, Oregon. One of those stations was the current Boss Radio in Newport, which Cheryl has successfully owned and operated since the passing of Andy Harle in 2003.

Cheryl put her heart and soul into radio and understood the importance of community involvement. She enjoyed giving interviews and had a real knack for asking just the right question. Throughout her life, Cheryl enjoyed organizing events such as the Episcopal Church school, the Cotillion, an annual charity fundraiser for the Oregon Cancer Society, and Here Comes Summer, a Pendleton community showcase. But her favorite event was her annual Christmas Is for Kids radio telethon, which ensured gifts for every child in the communities of both Pendleton and Newport. Her family has always appreciated her giving spirit and generosity throughout her life.

Cheryl is survived by her sister, Lori of Portland; son, Greg and wife Julie of McMinnville; son, Paul and wife Kathy of Ritzville, Washington; and son, Andy and fiancée Kellye of Pendleton. Grandchildren include Taylor, Riley, JP, Connor, Kinley and Drew.

To all her Newport listeners, Cheryl proudly accepted the title of The Boss of the Boss. In memory of Cheryl, please always “pay it forward” by helping someone less fortunate find a more fulfilling and comfortable life.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.