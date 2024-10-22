By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 22, 2024 Tweet

Chenoweth vows to vote against any police chief candidate

McMinnville City Councilor Chris Chenoweth said he will vote against whomever is recommended as the new Chief of Police, claiming lack of council involvement in the selection process.

“I want all of you to know I will be voting no on whomever is put before us,” Chenoweth posted on Facebook Sunday. “We have an executive branch that is out of control. It’s being led by our mayor and our city manager. For more than a month now I have been expressing concerns about the hiring process of our chief of police through email. I have received zero response from either the mayor or the city manager.”

The city held interviews with finalists earlier this month and held a meet and greet involving city council and staff last week. The city is hoping to announce a replacement for retiring Chief Matt Scales by Nov. 1, according to City Manager Jeff Towery.

Candidates were interviewed by a panel of staff, and Towery will recommend a candidate to City Council for approval. Chenoweth said that is not how previous executive position searches have been conducted, citing the past two police chief hirings.

City council interviewed Scales alongside the city manager and council interviewed four finalists before agreeing to hire former chief Ron Noble in 2006, according to Chenoweth.

“Both of these processes were managed by the City Council and not the city manager,” Chenoweth said. “The current process has cut the city council completely out of the process.”

Asked about the complaints, Towery told the News-Register the same process has been followed during his tenure.

“Since I have been here (Feb. 2017) we have always held meet and greet opportunities for Executive Team positions and have invited all members of the City Council to participate in those events and to share their comments,” Towery said.

Chenoweth alleges the input from councilors at the recent meet and greet violated public meeting rules.

“The only way we could comment prior to a final selection being made by the city manager and put before us for an up or down vote was if we were willing to violate public meeting laws at the meet and greet,” Chenoweth said. “Within that meet and greet posting it said ‘no deliberations towards any decisions will be taken’. Thus for any of us to comment about our preference in that meeting would violate the public meeting laws.

“Every single one of us did and I self-reported to (Oregon Government Ethics Commission).”

There is no item regarding the chief hiring process on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.