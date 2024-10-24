By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 24, 2024 Tweet

Chenoweth criticizes mayor, city manager in public comment

McMinnville City Councilor Chris Chenoweth took an unusual path to air grievances about city leadership Tuesday, stepping down from the dais to address council during the meeting’s public comment portion.

“The current leadership under our mayor and city manager have centralized control to the point where open discussions on these types of issues are being stifled,” Chenoweth said. “I’ve raised concern about this over the past two years, noting how the mayor’s tight control of the agenda limits our ability to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

Chenoweth alleged the city violated its charter during the current process of hiring a police chief and with the previous hirings of public works director Geoff Hunsaker and city attorney David Ligtenberg. He argued the council is in charge of appointing officers under charter and in those hirings council was given only a yes or no vote on candidates chosen by City Manager Jeff Towery.

Section 11 of the city charter states officers of the city (including judge, recorder, attorney, public works director and police chief) “shall be appointed and may be renewed by a majority of the council.”

“The current process that is occurring with the chief is similar to what we did with our city attorney and with our public works director and it was clearly stated in the ordinance that we voted on that Jeff appointed those two and we approved the appointment, that’s a violation of the charter, folks,” he said. “This is not about politics, it’s about adhering to our fundamental principles, mainly the rule of law. If we don’t stay within the guardrails of the charter, why do we even have one?”

Ligtenberg told the News-Register he has spoken with Chenoweth about the legality of the hiring processes and believes the city is “well within the parameters of the charter.”

Ligtenberg cited the resolutions hiring himself and Hunsaker that specifies the council approved Towery’s recommended appointment.

“Furthermore, the charter is elsewhere clear that the City Manager has administrative authority over all appointed officers aside from himself and the Municipal Judge — indicating a greater and more direct role for council in hiring those positions,” Ligtenberg said.

Chenoweth previously said he self-reported an ethics violation to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission over discussions at a recent meet and greet for chief finalists and said Tuesday that he emailed city leadership to request an outside attorney be hired to determine whether Towery has exceeded his authority as city manager.

Neither Towery nor the mayor addressed Chenoweth’s comments, aside from Drabkin mentioning all of council was invited to the meet and greet during the councilor comments portion.

Following the meeting, council adjourned to an executive session that was added to the agenda Monday with the stated purposes to: “consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent”; “consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed”; and “review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.”

Chenoweth’s recent actions were discussed at length in executive session.

City councilors are considered public officials, but the News-Register is seeking clarification if a councilor’s actions equate to “employment-related performance;” if Chenoweth was provided proper notice of the hearing and opportunity to request a public hearing; or if the session may have otherwise violated Oregon public meetings laws.



Also at the regular meeting, Chemeketa Community College CEO Dr. Jessica Howard gave a presentation on the college’s proposed Nov. 5 bond measure.

Howard said the proposed $140 million bond will replace an expiring 2008 bond and the tax rate will remain the same for residents if the bond is approved.

“This bond measure that you will see on the November ballot, if passed, will take (the 2008 measure’s) place. It will not overlap and it will keep the tax rate the same,” Howard said. “The rate on the individual taxpayer is exactly the same.”

The bond would cost taxpayers 27 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. The owner of a $300,000 house would continue to pay $81 per year if the new bond passes.

The bond would pay for a new science lab at the Woodburn campus, renovations to make a Salem campus building function as a community disaster site, improvements to classrooms and athletic fields, district-wide security measures such as video cameras, better lighting and improved parking and increased capacity for technical education specifically in healthcare, trades and emergency services, Howard said.

“What we heard from folks was don’t stop investing in career and technical education,” she said “That’s going to be one of the key features of this bond if passed.”

City leadership also provided updates on several city projects, hirings and events.

Last week, the city hosted contracted federal lobbyists to discuss legislative priorities. The group toured the former Ultimate RB site and Urban Renewal area as well as the site of the planned Innovation Campus, according to Drabkin.

“All areas where we’re seeking federal investment to help bring down our individual costs going into these projects and help us accumulate more capital to be able to move from planning to implementation on a number of these things,” she said, noting lobbying efforts helped bring $850,000 in funding for the Third Street Improvement Project last session. “We want to keep bringing in those resources.”

The city has narrowed the search for developers of the Ultimate RB property to three firms and will hold an open house event with the teams in December to discuss desires for the 3.5-acre parcel, according to Community Development Director Heather Richards.

Towery announced the city will try to replace resigning Finance Director Jennifer Cuellar before the end of the year. Cuellar’s resignation is effective Nov. 1.

“We’re expecting to post that position later this week and anticipating a calendar that includes final interviews and decision in mid-December,” Towery said. “We’ll also be bringing some temporary support to assist with the workload in the finance department.”

Cuellar will work part time to assist with the city’s annual audit and financial report, Towery said.

Ligtenberg announced the city has closed on its $3.4 million purchase of a 6.95-acre parcel on Colvin Court that will eventually become a campus for the city’s public works operations.

“I’m told that the public works team is already moving forward with plans for design that they will be bringing to council in the future,” Ligtenberg said.

The city is currently recruiting volunteers for several committee positions including spots on the Planning Commission, Historic Landmarks Committee, Affordable Housing Committee, Economic Vitality Leadership Council and Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, according to Richards.

“If anyone is interested in serving the city in any of those roles they are welcome to contact me or go on our website and look for an application,” she said.