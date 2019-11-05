Charter amendment passes in favor of care centers

UPDATE: A second release of results from the Yamhill County Clerk's office Tuesday night reported "Yes" votes ahead of "No" votes, 4,019 (or 57.64%) to 2,954 (or 42.36%), representing a 33.58% voter turnout.

------

McMinnville residents have sided with local care centers in passing a charter amendment that overturns a city ordinance and prohibits the city from singling out care centers with any fees, fines or regulations in the future.

In the first returns Tuesday night, the vote was 3,370 "Yes" (or 58.57%) in favor of the ballot measure and 2,384 "No" (or 41.43%) against the measure. Voter turnout was 27.7% in the initial count.

City councilors passed Ordinance 5059 Oct. 9 last year. It imposed $1,500 fines against care centers when staff members summon firefighters with unnecessary 911 calls. It also requires care center administrators to obtain specialty business licenses. Licenses cost $500 for an initial application fee. Renewing the license costs $200 annually for every bed in the care center.

But with the Tuesday special election, it seems all that will be erased, and then some.

State health care officials successfully placed Measure 36-202 on the Nov. 5 ballot, which would overturn the ordinance, while also prohibiting the city from: "Enacting or enforcing any ordinance or regulation imposing a tax, fee, fine or similar assessment primarily or exclusively on Care Facilities"; and "Enacting or enforcing ordinances and regulations that impose standards of care on 'Care Facilities' already subject to federal or state requirements."

The initial city law passed after McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert reported that the city was spending at least $750,000 per year for firefighters and paramedics to perform tasks that care center staff members are required by state law to do themselves.

Leipfert said the specialty business licenses are necessary because care centers require more frequent health and safety inspections than they had previously been receiving.

The law immediately drew fire from the leaders of the Oregon Health Care Association, which spent approximately $160,000 ($125,000 cash and the rest in-kind) on billboards, mailers, lawn signs and television spots to push a charter amendment so care centers could never be singled out for fines and fees.

Defenders of the law, in comparison, spent hundreds of dollar for lawn signs and random speaking engagements. Leipfert and other city employees were forbidden by state statute to advocate for or against the charter amendment.

Mayor Scott Hill and Council President Kellie Menke led the defense of the law, speaking to groups and taking in small donations. Hill said most of the money came from their own pockets.

Local taxpayers will also spend money on the election. Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen estimated the vote will cost the city between $60,000 and $80,000.

Opponents of the law were represented by the Stop the Senior Tax Committee. The Oregon Secretary of State's website listed the address of the committee as 401 N.E. Evans St., the address of the headquarters of The Springs Senior Living -- a chain of 18 care centers owned by Fee Stubblefield.

Although none of Stubblefield's care centers are located locally, he maintains the company's headquarters in McMinnville and serves as president of the Oregon Health Care Association.