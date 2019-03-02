Charlotte T. Wilson - 1944 - 2019

With her family nearby, Charlotte Tedrick Wilson passed away March 2, 2019, at McKillop Residence in Sublimity, Oregon. She was 74 years old. Charlotte was born October 17, 1944, to Wilbur and Irene (Fuller) Tedrick in McMinnville, Oregon. Growing up, Charlotte spent many happy days riding her family horse, Lance, and spending time with her cousins. She married Lee Wilson in her early 20s, and lived 10 miles north of Salem. They had two children; later, Charlotte moved to West Salem. She worked for the state of Oregon in the Children's Services Division for almost 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, drying fruits, crocheting, taking care of her cats and spending time with her friends and family.

Charlotte also enjoyed baking apple cake, oatmeal cookies, Christmas Spritz cookies, and other yummy treats for her family. Her happy place was the ocean, where she loved to eat slumgullion at Moe’s. Charlotte’s quick wit and huge heart for her family and close friends will be missed terribly.

Charlotte is survived by her sister, Shari Tedrick; sister-in-law, Aileen Owen; son, Gene Wilson (Jeanine); daughter, Lenna Wilson (Ryan Starr); four grandchildren, Abigail, Ellia, Ezra and Kyle; and two nieces, Angela Walters (Tom) and Donna Owen, and their families. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Wilson; parents, Wilbur and Irene (Fuller) Tedrick; brother, Steve Tedrick; and brother-in-law, Joe Owen.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Interment at the Hopewell Cemetery will follow the service. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.