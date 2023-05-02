Charles Ralph Dodge 1941 - 2024

Charles Ralph Dodge, 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2024. He was born October 19, 1941, in Anahuac, Texas, to Cleveland and Jessie Dodge. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue Dodge; daughter, Elizabeth Dodge Williams (and husband Daniel) of Deltona, Florida; two brothers, “Cotten” (Malcolm Cleveland Dodge) and David Kent Dodge; adoring nieces and nephews, Tammy S. Hastings, Ralph A. Dodge, Iris Dodge Curtis, Kim Dodge Johnstone, Donna Dodge Oliver, and Todd R. Dodge, all from Central and South Texas; and Edward Dodge, Christine Dodge and Andrew Dodge, of Louisiana, California and Colorado. He was preceded in death by an older brother, Don C. Dodge; an older sister, Robby Dodge Sissom; and one nephew, Wesley Dodge.

Ralph studied music in college and was drafted to the US Air Force. During his time in the service, he became a computer consultant, serving companies in the United States and Europe. This is where he met his beloved wife, Sue. During his retirement years, he enjoyed raising and showing horses with his wife.

Ralph was an active member of McCabe United Methodist Church in McMinnville, Oregon, where he resided. He had a deep faith in Christ and established many close friends there. He also joined the music team and played the piano at services for many years. He had a heart for serving others and will be dearly missed by all. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at McCabe United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ralph to Band of Brothers or McCabe Chapel Church.