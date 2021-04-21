Charles Phillip Mitchell 1933 - 2021

Charles Phillip Mitchell, 88, a beloved longtime resident of the Yamhill community, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at his home in Yamhill, Oregon.

Charles (Chuck) was born February 24, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Oregon in 1959. He worked for the railroad before joining the Iron Workers Union until his early retirement following an on-the-job injury. He was united in marriage to Mable (Sue) Cordella Willson on January 14, 1962, in Vancouver Washington. They moved to Yamhill in 1984.

Chuck volunteered at Yamhill Elementary School where he worked with students in the classroom and was the school's crossing guard. He served as a Yamhill City Council member for several years.

Charles and Mable (Sue) were members of the Yamhill United Methodist Church.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Mitchell; and by his older sister, Edna VanTassle; and younger brother, Sam Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Mable (Sue) Mitchell of Yamhill; his children, Bill Mitchell of Portland, Oregon, Debbie Walton of Forest Grove, Oregon, Charles Mitchell Jr. of Yamhill, and Kenneth Mitchell and Douglas Mitchell, both of Portland, Oregon; his sisters and brother; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that remembrances in his memory may be contributions to the Yamhill United Methodist Church in Yamhill, Oregon.

