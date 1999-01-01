Charles Houston (Hugh) Mayes II 1936 - 2021

When his soul left his body, the room was filled with love and his family.

Charles Houston "Hugh" Mayes II was born February 11, 1936, to Charles Houston Mayes Sr. and Esther Barber Mayes. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1954; and retired from U.S. National Bank after 27 years, as V.P. in the Bank Card Division. He lived in Newberg over 20 years while raising his family.

After a long illness, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Lytle Mayes; his three children, Kelly (Don) Hodney, Tara (Dave) Wohlenhaus, and Charles (Chip), (Shelly) Mayes III; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was known as a man of God and a good friend with a great sense of humor. He loved his family, and fishing and hunting. Any donations made to his church, Lafeyette Community Church, would honor him.

The family thanks Willamette Valley Medical Center and Attrell’s Funeral Home for their care.