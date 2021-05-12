Charles H. Jackson 1929 - 2021

Charles H. Jackson was born June 22, 1929, in Hiawatha, Kansas, and passed away May 12, 2021. His parents were Lloyd and Grace Jackson. The family, including Charles “Chuck," Lloyd, Jim, John, Kay, Irene and Maxine, moved to Oregon from St. Joseph, Missouri in 1947. Chuck met his wife, Irene Valek, in Dayton. They were married in 1949 in Vancouver, Washington, and had a happily married life together for 71 years, two sons and a daughter, Richard, William and Joanne; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Charles was a guy who could repair almost everything. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. They took many trips to Kansas and Nebraska with their 22-1/2’ mini-home and also to many polka festivals in different states and campouts. Many thanks for help from Providence Hospice and Home Instead, and Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville. No service will be held at this time. There could be a celebration of life at a later date.

