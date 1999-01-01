Charles E. Walker 1928 - 2021

Charles Eugene Walker was born in San Angelo, Texas, to Raymond and Modene (McQuerry) Walker. Raymond began working for Henry J. Kaiser in 1931. He accepted a Montana pipeline job in 1931, then moved to Boulder City, Nevada, in 1934, where Charles began attending school. The family followed Kaiser opportunities to North Bonneville and Grand Coulee, Washington, then to Vancouver, Washington. Charles graduated in 1946 from Roosevelt High School in Portland. Later in life, he earned his master’s degree.

Following an Army occupation tour in Japan, Charles attended OSC, worked construction at Detroit Dam, then was employed at the Hanford Atomic Energy Plant in Richland, Washington. Other careers were as a safety consultant, counselor to the developmentally disabled and ordained chaplain.

Charles published an illustrated book, “Haiku and High Timber,” in 2010 at the age of 82, his first of many authored books.

From his first marriage to Beth Strom, Charles had three children. His long-term marriage to Barbara Elerath began in 1993 and brought an additional five children.

Survivors are wife, Barbara; and children, Robert M. Walker III of Sevierville, Tennessee, Sherry Reba and Douglas Walker of Milwaukie, Oregon, Susan Gottschalk of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Michael Elerath of Washougal, Washington, Mitchell Elerath and David Elerath of McMinnville, Oregon, and Daniel Elerath of Willamina, Oregon; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Paul Walker; and by Nicholas Gottschalk, grandson.

Memorial services are being planned for McMinnville and Florence. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.