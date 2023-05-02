Charla Ann Wilson 1941 - 2024

Charla Ann Wilson was the owner of Wilson's Carpet One in McMinnville, Oregon, for the last 34 years alongside her deceased husband, Kent Wilson. Born March 19, 1941, Charla passed away peacefully in her sleep December 15, 2024, at the Memory Care Unit of Bonaventure Memory Care in Tigard.

She was an amazing, loving, beautiful, mother of four children, Greis Karvaickson, Kenneth Wilson, Tamera Moyer, and Candace Mitchell. She has a loving, caring, sister, Elizabeth Ann Feller. She is the grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of 36; and great-great-grandmother of three; including her fur babies, Bo and Peeps Wilson.

Charla was an animal lover; her favorite two fur children are Bo and Peeps, 10-year old Labradoodles.

Charla was a very talented artist, dancer, and singer.

She enjoyed her life to the fullest. From snow skiing in Washington, waterskiing in Oregon lakes, to hunting and fishing, gardening, gold mining in Alaska at their gold mine, and traveling the world with friends and family.

Today we celebrate and honor her life. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, with viewing scheduled at noon before the service.