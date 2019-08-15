CanStock Photo ##

Central mission is helping homeless help themselves

There has been a great deal of discussion about homelessness in McMinnville arising at city council meetings and spreading into the pages of this publication. But little has been said about my agency, the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, which is on the front lines.

In a way that’s surprising, as we have been providing free food and shelter for our homeless neighbors for 14 years now. Last year alone, we provided 27,719 meals and 10,000 overnight stays for the homeless. And thanks to generous contributions from our community, that will increase this year.

I want to share with you some of the services we offer and some of the things we have learned in helping the local homeless. But first, I want to tell you about Jackie.

Fleeing sexual abuse and a stalker who lived next door, Jackie came to the mission from another state. She quickly found employment and housing, enabling her to make it on her own.

Then, one morning last year, she awoke to find she was paralyzed. Doctors could not figure out why, but it rendered her unable to work and she lost her home.

Gradually, with a lot of physical therapy, the paralysis subsided. Eager to re-establish her independence, she once again called on the mission for help.

Jackie immediately began searching for employment. She took additional training, then took the steps necessary to land a job with an organization she really wanted to work for.

With mission support, her life has really blossomed. She is now sharing a place with a friend.

Not every story is as promising as Jackie’s. But by providing people with a safe place to live, holding them to reasonable standards and helping them get back on their feet, we have had many, many success stories.

So how does it work?

There is no cost to anyone to stay at any of our facilities. We provide food, showers, laundry service, recovery meetings and job training free of charge.

We allow guests to bring companion animals as long as they are not aggressive toward others. If they aren’t up to date on their shots, we help with that. We provide a crate for the animal in the meantime.

I’ve always jokingly referred to us as a no-kill shelter!

We maintain separate men’s and women’s facilities that are drug and alcohol free. The men’s facility was just completed earlier this year.

Operating year-round, they can each accommodate 17. We offer an initial 30-day stay that can be extended for individuals making a real effort to move forward.

We expect our guests to search for work and housing, with our help.

We love our guests and understand the very difficult challenges they face. But playing an enabling role does not teach them how to move forward.

We also operate an overnight shelter capable of accommodating 35. We offer two- or three-day emergency stays there for people seeking to transition to a stable environment — a limitation established by the city.

During good weather, it’s limited to clean and sober guests. Guests unaware of our clean and sober policy, or facing urgent need, are allowed one night under the influence. But they must agree to cease using in order to extend their stay.

When weather becomes a health hazard, typically as a result of freezing temperatures experienced from December through March, we relax our clean and sober policy as long as the hazard persists.

Living drug and alcohol free is our most important rule.

Why? Because that represents the first step to recovery, making it possible for our guests to put in the effort required to secure employment and housing.

We also bar predatory sex offenders, people under conditions preventing them from being around certain segments of the population, and people engaging in violence, harassment or disruptive behavior. In addition, we ask guests not to panhandle while receiving our support. That’s it.

We are a Christian outreach organization. As a result, we are often asked if we require guests to attend Bible study sessions or religious services.

The short answer is, no. We don’t require participation in Bible study, attendance at religious services or even a belief in God in order to stay at the mission.

However, it’s important to understand why we do this work.

In an age when it is commonly assumed the sole issue to homelessness is lack of a home, rapid re-housing is considered the most effective solution. In my experience, though, this is not the primary need for a majority of the homeless population.

When you look under the surface of homelessness, you often find things that cannot be addressed by handing someone the keys to an apartment — things like pain, addiction, abuse, physical illness, mental illness, history of sex trafficking and lack of resources and skills.

At the core of homelessness, at its heart, we believe there is brokenness that can only be addressed by restoration through Jesus Christ. We have seen many come to our door broken, but leave with hope, goals and a better understanding of who they are as an outgrowth of faith.

This is the heart of the mission — reconciling souls with God. So we offer our guests the opportunity to participate in Bible study and understand the healing that’s possible through Jesus.

But there is no requirement, just an opportunity.

The mission would not be able to provide a safe, healing, supportive place to stay without the donation of thousands of hours and a steady stream of food, supplies, furniture, landscaping, financial support and such.

The service of our benefactors is a gift to us as well as the homeless in our community. I am so grateful for them.

If you need our help, please call 503-472-9766 for a pre-intake interview. If you someone who needs our help, please urge them to call.