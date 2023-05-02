Celina Rene Garcia 1958 - 2024

On the morning of August 23, 2024, Celina Rene Garcia passed away at the age of 65. Celina had been struggling with health issues and, at the time of her passing, was comforted by her mother and others she loved.



Celina was born December 23, 1958, in Texas City, Texas. She spent most of her childhood in Southern California, and as an adult she moved to Portland, Oregon. Celina then made her way to McMinnville, Oregon, where she resided for 20 years before her passing. She really loved living in McMinnville and truly felt a sense of community and belonging.

Though Celina faced many challenges, she enjoyed her life and had a lot of interests during her lifetime. She enjoyed music, working, celebrating holidays, jokes, gifting, "The Golden Girls," collecting, community socials, shopping, and, of course, BACON! Her love of humor, music, and color was obvious because Celina was never afraid to show her true colors.

Family was most important to Celina, and she truly loved her family. Celina is survived by her mother, Carmen Garcia; her siblings, Cynthia (John) Tomlin, James (Debra) Garcia, Laura Holman, Carol Garcia, and Sandra (Frank) Tello; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Celina loved colorful clothing, so please put on something colorful and join us for a Celebration of Celina’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Oregon Mennonite Residential Services, 325 S.W. Elmwood Avenue, McMinnville.



Our heartfelt thanks to the staff Oregon Mennonite Residential Services for their loving care and support.