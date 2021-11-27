Cathy Johnson 1949 - 2021

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Cathy Johnson went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. Cathy was born November 17, 1949, in McMinnville to Violet Crawford and Howard Dumdie. She married Bobby Johnson on January 27, 1968; they were married for 54 years.

Cathy loved being a stay-at-home mom raising her three boys, Ronny, Johnny and Jason. After the boys were raised, she went to work as a waitress at The Manor at Hillside Retirement Community until her retirement.

Cathy enjoyed riding through the country with Bobby in the roadster, sending her family and friends cards for every occasion, fresh-cut flowers, and keeping Bobby in line.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Johnson; her three sons and daughters'-in-law, Ronny and Esther Johnson of McMinnville, Johnny and Rachel Johnson of McMinnville, and Jason and Whitney Johnson of Seaside; and three grandchildren, Sara Kelly, Phoenix Johnson and Bryden Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and sister.