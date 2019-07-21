Cathleen Grace (Houle) Gardner 1930 - 2019

Our hearts are heavy in announcing the passing of our mom, grandma and great-grandma, Cathleen Grace (Houle) Gardner, on July 21, 2019, at the age of 89. Mom was born May 7, 1930, to the late Amos and Beatrice Houle in Bottinneau, North Dakota. She married Richard Earl Gardner on June 10, 1951, in La Grande, Oregon. He preceded her in death after 57 years of marriage.

Mom held various jobs throughout the years, retiring from Michigan State University in the College of Human Ecology. Her most meaningful job, however, was caring for her family and loved ones. She took great pride in being the mother to five daughters, Kerrie (Steve) Hudson, Collene (Don) Benton, Lesli (Pat) Early, Lynne (Michael) Gallagher, and Jeanne Ann (Tim) Underwood; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mom was selfless and generous beyond measure, always thinking of ways to help others. Her passions included gardening, organizing cupboards and drawers, garage sales, travel and an occasional game of Words with Friends. She loved her early morning coffee, family dinners, nutty cones and everything chocolate. Coupons, scoring a bargain, new pajamas and SHOES were a delight. She was a member of The Peoples Church, and the Oregon coast was her happy place.

Along with her immediate family, she is survived by her twin sister, Elaine (Jerry) Sherwood; and many nieces and nephews.

We will celebrate Mom at a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at The Peoples Church, 200 West Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or Great Lakes Caring/Elara Hospice.