Catherine Ann (Macnab) Bosshardt 1944 - 2020

Catherine “Kay” Bosshardt, age 75, of McMinnville, Oregon, peacefully passed away August 12, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.

Kay was born December 10, 1944, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Bill and Elda Macnab. The daughter of Sherman County wheat farmers, she loved riding horses, tap dancing at local recitals, and spending time with her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In 1951, Kay contracted polio, which left her paralyzed; she was one of the original March of Dimes poster children. She was told she would never walk again. Always determined and a fighter, she said, “Yes I will," and not only went on to overcome the disease, but eventually played volleyball and became president of the Girls' Athletic Association at Sherman County High School in Moro, Oregon, where she graduated in 1962. Kay continued her education at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, later transferring to Merrit Davis Business College in Salem, Oregon, where she graduated.

Upon graduation, she began her professional career at Willamette University, working in the Dean’s office. In 1966, Kay met the love of her life, her future husband of 53 years, Jim, and left to start a family. She gave birth to two sons before returning to the workforce at Amity Elementary as a teacher’s assistant in the area of special education. She worked there for nearly 10 years before returning to work at Willamette University in the Registrar’s office, where she worked until retirement and was once voted by the students as “Mother of the Year." Symptoms of recurrent Polio Syndrome caused her to retire early in 1999.

Kay’s interests included cleaning her beautifully decorated home, entertaining in her immaculately manicured backyard, playing Bunco with friends, decorating for the holidays, and gambling at the Casino, where she enjoyed the Friday seafood buffet. But her greatest interest and pleasure was always her family, which was far reaching and extended. Her friends and family always complimented her on her beautiful smile and laugh. All who knew her said her laugh was memorable and infectious.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elda Macnab of The Dalles; in-laws, Jim and Vaneta Bosshardt of Lafayette; and brother-in-law, Tom Stigum of Vancouver. Survivors include her husband, Jim Bosshardt of McMinnville; sons, Tony Bosshardt of West Hollywood, and Chris Bosshardt and wife Jana of Salem; sisters, Arlene Slattum and husband Lee of Salem, and Nancy Macnab of Vancouver; brother, Jeff Macnab of Santa Barbara; brother-in-law, Oz Bosshardt of Tigard; sister-in-law, Cathy Eakes and husband Steve of Salem; grandsons, MacMillan and Caleb Bosshardt of Salem; step-grandson, Bradlee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service for immediate family only will be held at this time. However, a celebration of Kay’s life for all family and friends will be organized when it is safe for larger groups to gather again.

