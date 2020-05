Carolyn Rae Gould 1932 - 2020

Carolyn Rae Gould was born May 13, 1932, to Elisha and Pansy Ferguson in Newland, North Carolina. She and her husband, Leslie Gould Sr., made their home in Oregon, living in Grand Ronde and later Sheridan.

Les preceded her in death on May 9, 1998, at the age of 72. Carolyn and Les had two sons, Leslie Gould Jr. and James Gould. James Reuben Gould predeceased her on November 14, 2015.

Carolyn worked until her retirement as a cannery worker. She loved to camp, fish, craft, quilt, cook, crochet and spend time with her family. Carolyn was also proud of her grandchildren, TJ, Rhen and Ruben; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Carhen and Amelia.

Carolyn Gould passed away April 10, 2020. The family held a private graveside service at Green Crest Memorial Park in Sheridan, Oregon. Arrangements by West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan.