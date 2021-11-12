Carolyn Fisher Werner 1932 - 2021

Carolyn Fisher Werner, beloved mother of three, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of 10, passed away November 12, 2021. An only child, she was born in Bangor, Maine, in 1932.

She graduated from Milo High School in Milo, Maine. Hard-working her entire life, she raised her three children alone. She moved to Oregon in 1985 to be near her family. Carolyn’s love of sewing, quilting and knitting will live on for decades, as she made sure that every single family member received multiple quilts, sweaters, socks, etc. made with love by “grandma." That love led her to a 29-year career at Boersma’s Sewing Center. Carolyn considered the Boersma family as her own and remained ever grateful for having been associated with their family.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Willamette Valley Medical Center for their empathy and professionalism.

In keeping with her nature, funeral services were private and for family only.